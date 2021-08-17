Jacksonville police searching for person allegedly involved in shooting that injured teen, adult

Police say that while two groups were in the park, an altercation ensued, leading to gunfire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's office is asking for information about a shooting earlier this month at James Weldon Johnson Park where two people were reportedly injured.

On Aug. 1, shortly before 1 a.m., JSO says officers in the downtown area responded to the park in reference to a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. First responders took the teen to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Soon after, police learned a second victim, an adult male, walked into a hospital also with a gunshot wound, JSO said.

After securing the scene of the shooting, officers found several shell casings in the park, according to JSO. During their investigation, officers also discovered City Hall was hit by gunfire, though no one was injured there, police said.

Police say that while two groups were in the park, an altercation ensued, leading to gunfire.

Police say the vehicles pictured below were occupied by each of the involved parties, and the pictured individual is who police believe was involved.

Anyone who has any information into the identity of the individual, the pictured vehicles or the incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.