Committee created in response to Black Lives Matter protests to present report Wednesday evening

The Jacksonville City Council’s Safer Together committee was created following protests in the summer of 2020 to address tensions between the Black community and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

After five months of meetings, that committee issued its final report last week. Its formal release is Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at City Hall. The city will not be providing a Zoom link for those who want to tune in at home, but First Coast News will have a reporter there who will be live-tweeting the event.

One of the tasks of the committee was to look at the possibility of creating a Citizen’s Review Board for police shootings and diverting some of JSO's budget to alternate enforcement approaches.

The report noted strong community support for a review board and staunch opposition from the police union. It suggested “revisiting” the issue and included guidelines for its creation, including autonomy and transparency.

The report also suggested adding at least one mental health responder in every zone to assist officers and noted several times that additional officer training was needed.

However, the report also found significant gaps between police perception and community reception noting, and said the agency’s defensiveness was “a theme throughout these sessions.”