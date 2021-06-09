JSO investigating shooting in College Gardens area

The shooting happened near the intersection of Junior Street and Barber Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday evening shooting in the College Gardens area.

At about 7:53 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Junior Street, according to the JSO.

When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound in the lower extremity outside of a home, police said. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

The victim told police he was approached by a subject wearing a mask who shot him at close range. The motive of the shooting is under investigation, police said.

The victim was visiting people at the home at the time of the shooting, according to JSO.