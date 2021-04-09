JSO: 1 dead, multiple shot after argument turns violent in Jacksonville

Police did not say how many other people were shot in the incident nor the severity of their injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly Friday night shooting in the Carver Manor area.

Police received calls at around 8 p.m. of a loud argument between multiple people near the 6800 block of Rhode Island Drive East. Soon after, police received more calls that the argument had turned violent with gunshots, according to the JSO.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

JSO also reported other people were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds from the same incident. JSO did not report how many others were shot or how serious their injuries were.

Police are working to identify all victims and witnesses to the shooting.