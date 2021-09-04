JSO: Two 14-year-old's hurt in drive-by shooting, suspect at large

The two 14-year-old's were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two teenagers are expected to be OK after police say they were shot while walking on the Eastside Saturday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, two 14-year-old's and one slightly older teen were walking near Franklin Street and 3rd Street when a vehicle drove by and began shooting at them.

The two 14-year-old's were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other teen did not get hit by the gunfire.

Police do not have any description of the vehicle was and have no suspect information at this time.

As JSO continues to investigate, officers are speaking with victims and attempting to locate any witnesses. They are also looking for surveillance video in the area.