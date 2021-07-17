Good Samaritan takes Jacksonville shooting victim to the hospital

At about 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a hospital where a man had checked himself in after being shot in the leg, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was injured in a shooting reported to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office just after midnight Saturday.

At about 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a hospital where a man had checked himself in after being shot in the leg, according to JSO.

Police are unsure about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but say a bystander helped take him to the hospital, JSO said. The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.