JSO: 3 arrested in January homicide in Northwest Jacksonville

All three suspects are facing a murder charge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Three people were arrested for murder in connection to a deadly shooting on Shenandoah Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to a shooting reported in the 5000 block of Shenandoah Avenue on January 24, 2021, around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from injuries sustained during the shooting, police said.

During the investigation, police were able to identify several individuals that were involved in the incident.

Those people were identified as 23-year-old Timothy Jacob Lee Smith, 22-year-old Esmone Dioviounce Duncan and 21-year-old Jordan Tyrese Hodge.

As a result of the investigation, Smith, Duncan and Hodge were all arrested in connection to the shooting death of the victim.