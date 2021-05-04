JSO identify suspect in weekend aggravated battery

As of Tuesday evening, police have not yet been able to arrest 32-year-old Antonio Terrell Normal.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office identified a suspect wanted for hitting a person with a gun in the head on May 1.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Antonio Terrell Normal, is wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to the 3800 block of St. Augustine Road Saturday night at 10 p.m. after a report of a battery. Police later discovered the suspect had used a handgun to hit the victim in the head, JSO said.

Following an investigation, police were later able to identify Norman as the culprit, JSO said. However, he has still yet to be placed in custody.