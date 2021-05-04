Man, woman arrested in Columbia County burglary investigation

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects in connection with a Tuesday morning burglary.
At about 7 a.m., deputies responded to Northwest Streamside Court in Lake City after a report of a burglary. When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle that seemed to have been abandoned on the shoulder of the road, according to the CCSO.
The tag on the vehicle was registered to a different vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies later found a man and woman walking down the road nearby and detained them.
Deputies later found the woman, identified as 32-year-old Lauryn Jones, has an active warrant against her for dealing in stolen property, according to the sheriff's office.
Meanwhile, deputies found the man, identified as 35-year-old Kirk Lanham, had property belonging to the victim of the reported burglary, the CCSO said. Furthermore, both suspects had been captured by surveillance.
A search of the vehicle uncovered what deputies believe was methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office.
Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Columbia County Detention Facility.
Lanham is charged with larceny, drug possession and burglary. Jones is charged with dealing with stolen property and burglary.