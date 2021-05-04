Man, woman arrested in Columbia County burglary investigation

The burglary happened at about 7 a.m. on Northwest Streamside Court in Lake City, according to the sheriff's office.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects in connection with a Tuesday morning burglary.

At about 7 a.m., deputies responded to Northwest Streamside Court in Lake City after a report of a burglary. When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle that seemed to have been abandoned on the shoulder of the road, according to the CCSO.

The tag on the vehicle was registered to a different vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies later found a man and woman walking down the road nearby and detained them.

Deputies later found the woman, identified as 32-year-old Lauryn Jones, has an active warrant against her for dealing in stolen property, according to the sheriff's office.

Meanwhile, deputies found the man, identified as 35-year-old Kirk Lanham, had property belonging to the victim of the reported burglary, the CCSO said. Furthermore, both suspects had been captured by surveillance.

A search of the vehicle uncovered what deputies believe was methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office.

Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Columbia County Detention Facility.