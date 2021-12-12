JSO: 1 injured in overnight shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened at around midnight, leaving one person injured.
According to JSO, at 12:06 a.m., officers responded to an area hospital where someone was being treated with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The location of the shooting, as well as who the shooter(s) is, remains under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit, police said.
Anyone who may have information on the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or e-mail jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.