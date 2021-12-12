JSO: 1 injured in overnight shooting

The location of the shooting, as well as who the shooter(s) is, remains under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened at around midnight, leaving one person injured.

According to JSO, at 12:06 a.m., officers responded to an area hospital where someone was being treated with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

