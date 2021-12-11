1 dead, 1 wounded in separate overnight shootings in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports one person was detained for one of the two shootings.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were shot overnight in seperate incidents in Jacksonville leaving one person dead and another victim in the hospital.

The first shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Friday night in the 5600 block of Bennington Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are both investigating the deadly shooting.

The other shooting happened at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1400 block of Mitchell Street.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the victim had a single gunshot to the chest. First responders took the victim to the hospital where he underwent surgery. His condition is not know.

Police said one person was detained for questioning, but they have not been identified as a suspect.