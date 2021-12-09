JSO investigating shooting in Hogans Creek neighborhood

JSO said the shooting happened in the area of W 6th St. and N Davis St.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot during a possible robbery Thursday evening.

JSO said the shooting happened in the area of W 6th St. and N Davis St. around 5:10 p.m.

When officers arrived in the area they found a 19-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition.



The initial investigation has led police to believe that the man may have been the victim of a robbery and after the shooting, he called his girlfriend for help, JSO said.