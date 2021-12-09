JSO investigating shooting in Hogans Creek neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot during a possible robbery Thursday evening.
JSO said the shooting happened in the area of W 6th St. and N Davis St. around 5:10 p.m.
When officers arrived in the area they found a 19-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
The initial investigation has led police to believe that the man may have been the victim of a robbery and after the shooting, he called his girlfriend for help, JSO said.
She arrived at the scene and called police. Police said the woman is currently cooperating with the investigation and speaking with detectives from the Robbery Unit who were on the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.