The police found a small child and numerous stolen items left behind.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police arrested three people on Thursday morning after a car chase that temporarily shut down Butler Boulevard.

Police said the car chase ended when the suspects crashed into another car on the JTB and ran away on foot, leaving behind a small child. Nobody was hurt.

The police said they were watching a beauty store around 11 a.m. for the robbery suspects when the three people were spotted driving in the area. According to the police, officers saw the suspects come out of the beauty store after committing a crime and started to chase them.