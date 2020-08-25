x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Crime

St. Augustine Outlets shoplifting suspects sought

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is working to identify two people they say stole more than 20 items from the Polo Ralph Lauren store.
Credit: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is working to identify two shoplifting suspects they say stole 20 items from the Polo Ralph Lauren store.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is working to identify two people accused of stealing more than 20 clothing items from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at the St. Augustine Outlets.

According to SJSO, a man and woman walked into the store Wednesday around 3 p.m. and stole the items. They left the area at 3:31 p.m. in a small, white, four-door car that was missing a tag, but appeared to have a temporary paper one in the back window, SJSO said.

The man was described as taller with an athletic build, and the woman was smaller in stature with tattoos on both arms, SJSO said.

"Remember, many subjects in the past have been charged with these crimes with help from our followers, and some have traveled here from as far away as Central Florida or South Georgia," SJSO said in a post to its Facebook page.

Anyone who knows the names of the people pictured or has any additional information is asked to notify Deputy Stuart at sstuart@sjso.org.

Post by StJohnsSheriffOffice.

RELATED: Attempted murder fugitive from Maryland arrested in St. Johns County, deputies say

RELATED: St. Johns deputies looking for man who reportedly spent $5,000 with stolen credit card

RELATED: St. John's deputies looking for suspect in hardware store robbery