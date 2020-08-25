St. Augustine Outlets shoplifting suspects sought

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is working to identify two people they say stole more than 20 items from the Polo Ralph Lauren store.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is working to identify two people accused of stealing more than 20 clothing items from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at the St. Augustine Outlets.

According to SJSO, a man and woman walked into the store Wednesday around 3 p.m. and stole the items. They left the area at 3:31 p.m. in a small, white, four-door car that was missing a tag, but appeared to have a temporary paper one in the back window, SJSO said.

The man was described as taller with an athletic build, and the woman was smaller in stature with tattoos on both arms, SJSO said.

"Remember, many subjects in the past have been charged with these crimes with help from our followers, and some have traveled here from as far away as Central Florida or South Georgia," SJSO said in a post to its Facebook page.