Police arrest suspect in Jacksonville Beach armed robbery

Victims said he blocked them into their parking spot with his car and threatened them at gunpoint.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police said they arrested a suspect early Monday morning believed to have robbed people and stole their car at gunpoint.

Police said officers received word at 2:18 a.m. about a man blocking in a car in a Pier parking lot with a black BMW. Witnesses said he pulled out a gun, demanded valuables and drove off in the victims' car.

Police arrested Ja'Vonta J. Ford, 19, in the victims' car on Martin Luther King Boulevard.