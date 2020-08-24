Police arrest suspect in Jacksonville Beach armed robbery

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police said they arrested a suspect early Monday morning believed to have robbed people and stole their car at gunpoint.
Police said officers received word at 2:18 a.m. about a man blocking in a car in a Pier parking lot with a black BMW. Witnesses said he pulled out a gun, demanded valuables and drove off in the victims' car.
Police arrested Ja'Vonta J. Ford, 19, in the victims' car on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Ford was charged with armed robbery and grand theft auto. He is being held in Duval County Jail.