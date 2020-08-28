Police said the victim was killed on July 7 while trying to commit an armed robbery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to a murder investigation open for a month and a half.

The US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force tracked down and arrested Shantez Forbes, 21, and charged him with second degree murder and armed robbery. He's being held at Duval County Jail.

Police said Forbes was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Malik Sykes, 22, on July 7.

Police found Sykes dead at a convenience store at 800 Edgewood Avenue West with a bullet wound in his upper torso.

At the same time, police said, a woman in her mid-20s arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

Police believe she was in the same store during the shooting, but they do not know what her involvement might have been.

Homicide detectives arrived to the scene, and based on their initial investigation believe there was some sort of an argument inside the convenience store between several people. Police said the argument escalated until at least one person started shooting.