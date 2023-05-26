Jacksonville woman charged with child neglect in missing infant incident

Margaret Johnson, 43, was charged with child neglect.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged in connection to an incident where a child went missing in the Grand Park area earlier this week. The infant was later found in Jacksonville Beach.

Margaret Johnson, 43, was charged with child neglect.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday, patrol officers were dispatched to 2265 14th Street West in reference to a child custody dispute.

A redacted police report mentions some sort of disagreement started at the residence when an unidentified woman, believed to be Margaret Johnson, 43, went to a man's home. The report says an altercation started in which the man refused to give Johnson an infant back. The man then attempted to leave with the baby in his friend's vehicle but was blocked in by Johnson's vehicle in the driveway. The man left the vehicle and took the baby back inside the residence.

Officers were called to the scene to search for the man but didnt find him. A friend told officers that the man left the home out the backdoor, as officers conducted an extensive search of the area for the man and baby.

According to JSO, the search included an air, K-9 and drone units, as well as multiple officers looking throughout the city.

He was later spotted in Jacksonville Beach by a firefighter.