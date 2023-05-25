Have you seen Armoni? Jacksonville police search for baby

Officials believe the newborn might be in the company of Kondwani Thomas, who was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white shoes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing child alert has been issued for a 4-week-old baby who was last seen in Jacksonville's North-Westside on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office published a release which said the baby is 6-weeks-old.

Armoni Francis was last seen around 11 p.m. in the area of the 2200 block of West 14th Street in the Grand Park area. The baby has black hair and brown eyes, according to the FDLE.

The pair were last seen leaving the home on foot, heading in an unknown direction, according to JSO. Thomas was seen carrying a blue and black diaper bag.

There is a crime scene van at the residence, according to a witness at the scene.

If you have any information about Armoni, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911 right away.

#JSO seeks missing infant Armoni Francis - accompanied by Kondwani Thomas (B/M 43). They were last seen near 2200 W. 14th St after 10pm earlier tonight. Call 904-630-0500 immediately if you have information on their whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/wL1YzgdpAi — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 25, 2023