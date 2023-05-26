Jacksonville firefighter spots missing baby thanks to new alert system

Firefighter Hunter Parry knew to be on the lookout because of a new countywide emergency notification system that the city of Jacksonville created this year.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — The Jacksonville firefighter who spotted the six-week-old baby missing Thursday and led police to the baby's safe recovery, knew to keep an eye out because of a new emergency alert system.

Hunter Parry with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said to keep your eyes open when you know someone's missing. Parry was leaving work Thursday morning in Jacksonville Beach when he spotted the man and baby that were reported missing.

He knew to be on the lookout because of a new countywide emergency notification system the city created this year along with a County Watch Office. Parry says the alert helped him realize the man and baby matched the description of who police were looking for.

"Everyone probably sees those and thinks nothing of it but I'd say definitely pay attention to it," Parry said about missing persons alerts. "You never know when you're going to run into something like that. I know I didn't think I was going to at 7 in the morning driving home from work."