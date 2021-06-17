Jacksonville woman arrested, accused of murder at Lake Forest home

Jasman Marie Evans, 30, was arrested Thursday and is being charged with murder for her role in the April 10 shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting at a Lake Forest home.

Officers responded to a possible burglary in the 900 block of Kennard Street just before 10:30 a.m., on April 10.

Upon arrival, they found the 36-year-old victim who appeared to have been shot, police said.

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

While investigating, detectives were able to identify Evans as a possible person of interest.

Based on the evidence found during the investigation, JSO arrested Evans for murder in the shooting death of the victim.