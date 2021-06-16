Jacksonville 15-year-old charged with attempted murder in April shooting

According to an arrest report, a 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult. First Coast News is not naming the suspect or showing his mug shot at this time.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville teenager is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting at a community center in April.

According to an arrest report, a 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult. First Coast News is not naming the suspect or showing his mug shot at this time due to his age.

The report says the teen fired a semi-automatic handgun on April 30. He was arrested Monday and is being held on no bond, according to the report.

The report indicates there were two victims, but their names and conditions were redacted due to Marsy's Law.

First Coast News is working to learn more about the shooting incident.