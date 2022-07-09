Jacksonville bank robber sentenced to nine years after GPS in money bag led police to him

Brett Amante pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery in February. He was sentenced to nine and a half years by a U.S. district judge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to nine years and six months in federal prison for an armed bank robbery, a release from a U.S. district judge says.

Brett Amante, 39, pleaded guilty to bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in February 2022. He was accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Jacksonville.

According to court documents, on the morning of February 26, 2021, Amante entered the bank and approached a teller, passing him a bag and a note threatening that if the teller gave him a dye pack, "it will not end well with you."

When the teller pressed the panic button, Amante brandished two loaded 9mm pistols. The teller gave him approximately $1,046, the release said.

Amante escaped in a getaway vehicle, but not for long.

The teller led police right to him: he had placed a GPS in the bag.

Amante was walking through his front door with the money, a gun and a stolen license plate he had used on the car when law enforcement found him, documents show.