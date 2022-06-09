Manslaughter charges added in Clay County case involving buried remains, captive elderly couple

Aubrey Lumpkin, 46, has been additionally charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence in Green Cove Springs case

COVEDALE, Green — On April 11, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigated a home invasion robbery in the 1500 block of County Road 315. This led to the arrest of Aubrey Lumpkin, 46, for home invasion robbery and charges related to an outstanding arrest warrant, according to a statement from CCSO.

Lumpkin allegedly held held an elderly couple captive inside their own home for over two days before calling the police and turning himself in. He mentioned human remains buried in the yard several times to officials.

During the course of the robbery investigation, information was uncovered which led investigators to conduct an extensive search for human remains in a wooded area near the location of the robbery, the statement continues.

On April 15, the remains of an adult female victim were recovered. This case was classified as a homicide and the investigation continued, police said.

The victim has been identified but police are not releasing the name of the victim per the family’s request.

On June 8, based on all evidence gathered, Lumpkin has been additionally charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence, officials said.

Deputies arrived at a home on County Road 315 in Green Cove Springs, where they found two victims bound by duct tape on their arms, legs and faces. The couple was extremely dehydrated, malnourished and suffering from infections, the report said.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office released the 911 call. In it, Lumpkin told the dispatcher "I'm a piece of sh**. I need medical attention out here for this elderly couple. I'm turning myself in."

Cook said Lumpkin "made several statements about potentially burying somebody in a property next to the house" as well.

According to the couple's family members, Lumpkin used to live in a different home on the property with one of the couple's daughters. The family members said they haven't heard from the woman since she left the home two years ago. Officials haven't made any connections, though.