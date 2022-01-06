Two men arrested following Windy Hill area bank robbery

Two men arrived at the TD Bank, located at 9715 Gate Parkway, around 8:40 a.m., according to police reports.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in the Windy Hill area on Wednesday morning.

Two men arrived at the TD Bank, located at 9715 Gate Parkway, around 8:40 a.m., according to police reports. These men were later identified as Breon Andrews and Colquitt Pickett.

The panic alarm went off after one of the men reportedly walked up to the bank teller and demanded money while armed. The second man was pacing around the bank, possibly acting as a lookout, according to police.

Andrews and Pickett allegedly took off in a car with the money, driving onto Southside Boulevard, according to the police report. Police used surveillance video obtained during the investigation to determine which direction the men went.