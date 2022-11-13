Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting same day as crime

A man was declared dead on the scene of a shooting in the 11000 block of Pine Street in Jacksonville. Charles Richard Butler, 46, was charged with the murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested Charles Richard Butler, 46, for second-degree murder following a deadly shooting on the 11000 block of Pine Street in Jacksonville.

A man was declared dead on the scene after police found him with numerous gunshot wounds, according to JSO.

On the scene, officers learned the identity of the suspect and were later able to locate and detain him.

After he was interviewed by police, Butler was arrested and charged.