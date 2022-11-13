Jacksonville man found guilty of murdering police officer's daughter day after she sought restraining order

Eric Lamar Jackson Jr.'s case relied on the insanity defense, but he was found guilty. His trial will enter the sentencing phase and he could face the death penalty.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our original reporting on this case in 2018.

Eric Lamar Jackson Jr. was found guilty Friday of murdering Nekecheana Phillips, the daughter of a Jacksonville sheriff's officer.

Jackson's case relied on the insanity defense, meaning he admitted to the crime but claimed he did it because he was not in control.

Court records show he claimed to have a "psychotic disorder."

Phillips was the mother of his Jackson's children and was seeking a restraining order against Jackson after she told the court he punched her repeatedly in the head.

She filed the request for the restraining order on a Wednesday in December 2018. She was granted a temporary injunction Thursday.

That Friday, she was killed.

Police say Phillips, along with other individuals, arrived home Friday to find Eric Jackson inside, hiding. He was reportedly waiting for Phillips to return home.

When the victim saw Jackson inside, police say she ran back outside in an attempt to get away from him. The suspect then followed and confronted her as she sat outside in the car with the other individuals, according to JSO.

Jackson then allegedly shot Phillips multiple times, killing her. He was then seen fleeing the scene on foot.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that Jackson later turned himself in.