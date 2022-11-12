Two men shot while driving on Jacksonville's Westside, Sheriff's Office says

The two men were traveling on Argyle Forest Boulevard when a passing car shot into their vehicle. They are both recovering at the hospital, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were shot while driving on Argyle Forest Boulevard on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. They are currently recovering in the hospital.

The men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and interviewed by police there.

According to JSO, they told police they were driving when a car pulled up beside them and shot into their vehicle. They were not able to identify the make, model, or color of the vehicle.