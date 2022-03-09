Police hope to identify man in connection to Saturday morning shooting in Downtown Jacksonville

Two people were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a man in connection to a Saturday morning shooting in Downtown Jacksonville.

Police say the man is believed to have pertinent information related to the shooting that happened on West Forsyth Street.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a shooting call at Whispers Oyster Bar on West Forsyth Street at about 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

According to JSO, first responders took the man to the hospital. Police later learned that a second shooting victim from the same incident was already at the hospital.

Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say what led to the shooting. The shooting is currently under investigation.

If you know who this man is, police are asking you to please call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.