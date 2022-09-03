Man shot in arm calls for help in Arlington area, not cooperating with investigation, police say

The victim wouldn't tell police where he was shot, who shot him or the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said. His wounds were not life-threatening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says an early Wednesday morning shooting victim won't even tell them his name.

JSO officers were dispatched to 9000 Dandy Ave. at 4:10 a.m. for reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The homeowner where the victim went to call for help does not know the man, police said. It appears to be a random home that he went to in order to call 911, according to JSO.

First Coast News spoke to a woman at the home where the man knocked on the door to call for help. She said it was an awful way to wake up, with someone bleeding banging on the door. The woman said she is not from the area and is about ready to move following the incident.

Police did not find a crime scene in the area where the man called for help, JSO said, so they do not believe that he was shot there.