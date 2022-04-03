Man charged with attempted murder of family member in Brentwood shooting

After investigating, police say they believe the two men involved are related and began arguing at their home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from the initial report on March. 4)

A man has bonded out of jail after a shooting between two family members Friday night in the Brentwood area.

Ronald Anderson, 33, was charged with attempted second-degree murder after turning himself in to police Friday. He was released on Monday on a $75,003.00 bond, according to JSO inmate records.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office initially responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Friday in the Brentwood area.

A witness drove the gunshot victim to the hospital before officers arrived, according to JSO. Officers then met them at the hospital, where a 23-year-old man was receiving treatments for his injuries.

Officials previously said the victim has a serious gunshot wound to the pelvic area. He was last listed in critical condition.

Shortly after the initial shooting incident, police say received a call that the shooter reportedly involved wanted to turn himself in near the 1400 block of Gator Bowl Boulevard in the Sports Complex area.

Police were able to safely bring Anderson into custody.

After investigating, police say they believe the two men involved are related and began arguing at their home.

Police say the fight escalated and became physical before the suspect allegedly shot the victim.