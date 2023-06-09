Jacksonville police ask for information about suspect's identity in car burglary

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the burglary took place in the 5000 block of Ortega Forest Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in learning more information, as they are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in a residential area on Jacksonville's westside last week.

Police say the burglary took place in the 5000 block of Ortega Forest Drive on June 4 in which various belongings are reported stolen.

JSO has identified a white man with a tattoo on the right side of his neck as the person of interest.