Man arrested after being caught on home security camera stealing car

Jaden Woodard, 19, is accused of stealing a car from a residence in Flagler County Wednesday. He was arrested in St. Johns County shortly after the theft took place.

PALM COAST, Fla. — A man was arrested after being caught on a home security camera, stealing a car from a residence in Palm Coast Wednesday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Jalen Woodard, 19, is facing charges of trespassing, resisting arrest without violence and possession of cocaine.

A Palm Coast resident called the FCSO to report their car was stolen after seeing a man on their home security footage. The news release states the resident told police that Woodard was allegedly seen entering the open garage door, removing car keys from a rack in the garage and then driving away in the car.

FCSO deputies were quickly able to identify Woodard as a person of interest, who has a history of trespassing, according to the release. St. Johns County Sheriff's deputies found the teen driving in and around St. Johns County and was taken into custody shortly after.