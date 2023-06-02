Man arrested after being caught on home security camera stealing car

PALM COAST, Fla. — A man was arrested after being caught on a home security camera, stealing a car from a residence in Palm Coast Wednesday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
Jalen Woodard, 19, is facing charges of trespassing, resisting arrest without violence and possession of cocaine.
A Palm Coast resident called the FCSO to report their car was stolen after seeing a man on their home security footage. The news release states the resident told police that Woodard was allegedly seen entering the open garage door, removing car keys from a rack in the garage and then driving away in the car.
FCSO deputies were quickly able to identify Woodard as a person of interest, who has a history of trespassing, according to the release. St. Johns County Sheriff's deputies found the teen driving in and around St. Johns County and was taken into custody shortly after.
Woodard is being held at the St. Johns County jail and is facing additional, pending charges of burglary and grand theft.