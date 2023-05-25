Jacksonville police asking for help in locating, identifying man accused of burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who was allegedly involved in a burglary incident on Jacksonville's northside.
On May 9, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Renne Drive. The man is accused of entering a home and stealing multiple items including a firearm and credit card.
The person of interest was pictured by surveillance footage at a store, where the man attempted to use the credit card to make a purchase.
JSO says efforts to identify the man have been unsuccessful, as police are seeking the assistance of the community. If you know who the pictured individual is, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.