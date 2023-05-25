Jacksonville police asking for help in locating, identifying man accused of burglary

Officers responded to the 500 block of Renne Drive in reference to a burglary at a residence in which several items are reported stolen.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who was allegedly involved in a burglary incident on Jacksonville's northside.

On May 9, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Renne Drive. The man is accused of entering a home and stealing multiple items including a firearm and credit card.

The person of interest was pictured by surveillance footage at a store, where the man attempted to use the credit card to make a purchase.