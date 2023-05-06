Jacksonville police, K9 arrest man who stole till from Family Dollar

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a robbery at Family Dollar located at 6800 Firestone Road on around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a robbery at Family Dollar located at 6800 Firestone Road on Friday night.

Officers arrived to 9:30 p.m. where employees said an unknown man entered the business and approached the cash register. The man reportedly took out a can of pepper spray before struggling with an employee over the till. The man took till and ran from the business, according to officials.

Officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the area. Police were able to take the man into custody with the help of a K9.