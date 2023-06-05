Police: Family identifies 2 killed in downtown Jacksonville shooting

The victim's families identified the two men who were killed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family members have identified the two men who died as a result of a shooting in downtown Jacksonville Saturday morning.

The victim's families have identified the men as 28-year-old Dameon Sinclair and 31-year-old Alphonso Sanders.

Around 3:40 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff's officers arrived to Julia Street to find two men shot. One was declared dead at the scene, according to officials. The second man was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.