One person shot in lower back near Mixon Town area

The victim is expected to be OK, according to police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the Mixon Town area early on Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff's officers responded to reports of a person shot at Margaret Street and Forest Street. Before the officers made it to the scene, the victim was driven to the hospital. The victim was shot in the lower back, according to officials. The injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators determined the victim was inside a vehicle at the incident location when a second car pulled up. The unknown suspect fired at the victim one time, according to police.