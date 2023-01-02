Jacksonville police arrest man accused of 10 robberies fresh out of jail

Branon Purcell was out of jail for 21 days when he committed 10 robberies, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of committing 10 robberies in the three weeks since he was released from jail has been arrested, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Wednesday.

All 10 robberies took place between the dates of Jan. 19 and Jan. 21, he said.

The man, Branon William Purcell, allegedly committed the robberies using an "almost identical routine." Waters said Purcell would wear a mask, hat and hoodie and approach the register of a convenience store, holding the cashier at gunpoint and demanding money from the cash register.

Waters said that Purcell committed three back-to-back robberies in one day.

On Jan. 21, officers identified Purcell's vehicle and tried to stop him. He did not stop, Waters said, and "took off," starting a police chase.