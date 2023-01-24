Police: Man enters Jacksonville McDonald's drive-thru window, starts throwing fries and demanding money

A witness told police that the man walked up to the drive-thru window and tried to order some chicken nuggets and fries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly jumped through the drive-thru window at a McDonald's and demanded money.

Police say on Dec. 29, officers responded to the 5600 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to an attempted robbery. A witness advised that the suspect walked up to the drive-thru window and tried to order some chicken nuggets and fries.

The witness says she turned around, and when she turned back around the man pictured below had entered the business by way of the drive-through window.

Once inside, a police report indicates that the man began throwing french fries on the ground and making demands for money.

Police say the suspect then climbed back through the drive-through window and fled westbound on foot, down Beach Boulevard.

JSO says the canvass of the area was conducted by several officers, as well as K9, with negative results.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.