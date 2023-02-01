Police search for man suspected in Royal Terrace area robbery

Investigators believe the man in the pictures pointed a gun at the clerk at 2300 block of Edgewood Avenue West while demanding money.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery in the Royal Terrace area on Sunday.

Investigators believe the man in the pictures pointed a gun at the clerk at 2300 block of Edgewood Avenue West while demanding money. He was given money before he took off in a white Chevy Impala.

If you have any information about the robbery, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.