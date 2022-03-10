Jacksonville officer shot in back after being ambushed by gunman, suspect dies after jumping in St. Johns River

Police responding to a burglary in the 4100 block of Middleburg Road North were ambushed by a gunman who shot one of the officers in the back, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville officer was treated and released from a hospital after being shot in the back Sunday night. Two officers were responding to a burglary near the 4100 block of Middleburg Road when a gunman began firing at them, JSO Chief of Investigations Brian Kee said during a news conference Monday morning.

One of the rounds struck the officer in his bulletproof vest.

"The officers returned fire. It's unknown if he (suspect) was hit," Kee said.

The gunman, who was known to residents of the home where the burglary call originated, escaped in a car he stole, police said. As he drove away in the vehicle, he continued shooting at the officers.

As the suspect drove southbound over the Dames Point Bridge, officers perused him from the southbound and northbound lanes, Kee said. The gunman wrecked the vehicle on the bridge and officers said he got out of the car and jumped into the St. Johns River.

"They were able to see him swim for a little bit, then he disappeared," Kee said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Jacksonville police dive teams searched the river and found the suspect's body at about 3 a.m. A gun was found near his body, police said.