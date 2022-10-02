CCSO: Suspicious package in IHOP parking lot leads to evacuation

Police were on scene at the Tuesday Morning Plaza in Orange Park late Sunday night. This is a developing story.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff's deputies and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a suspicious package in the parking lot of the IHOP in the Tuesday Morning Plaza at 311 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park.

CCSO says that people should stay out of the shopping plaza. It is currently closed off.

Police told First Coast News they are waiting for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to assist in the investigation. JSO is expected to deploy their bombsquad unit, according to police.