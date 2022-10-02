x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

CCSO: Suspicious package in IHOP parking lot leads to evacuation

Police were on scene at the Tuesday Morning Plaza in Orange Park late Sunday night. This is a developing story.
Credit: CCSO
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is on scene at an IHOP in Orange Park.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff's deputies and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a suspicious package in the parking lot of the IHOP in the Tuesday Morning Plaza at 311 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park.

CCSO says that people should stay out of the shopping plaza. It is currently closed off.

Police told First Coast News they are waiting for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to assist in the investigation. JSO is expected to deploy their bombsquad unit, according to police.

The plaza is closed until the scene is cleared. This is a developing story.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

JSO: One dead after shooting in the Woodstock area

Before You Leave, Check This Out