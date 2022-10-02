Police: Man dead from gunshot wound, found on Mid-Westside

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man laying bloody in the street in the 1600 block of Wilcox Street around 12:55 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead from a gunshot wound in the Mid-Westside early on Sunday morning, according to Jacksonville police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man laying bloody in the street in the 1600 block of Wilcox Street around 12:55 a.m. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound, police said, He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation. JSO said they are unsure what circumstances lead to the victims death, but are searching the area for witnesses and surveillance video.