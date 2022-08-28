Police said the suspect set fire to multiple units and waited for residents to come outside before he opened fire.

HOUSTON — Four people are dead after police said a man set multiple fires at a residential complex early Sunday morning and then opened fire on the victims as they evacuated their units.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Dunlap Street near the intersection of Bissonnet and Hillcroft in southwest Houston.

Police said the suspect set fire to several units at the complex in an effort to lure residents outside. That's when police said he started shooting.

It's a nightmare that neighbors like Robin Aaron are trying to escape.

"This guy set the house on fire in the back, went behind his car and started shooting people as they were coming out the door," Aaron said.

Firefighters got to the scene first and began fighting the fire. Police said the suspect started shooting but they don't know if the suspect was firing at HFD. Firefighters had to take cover.

A Houston police officer got to the scene and saw the suspect in the parking lot wearing all black and armed with a shotgun. Authorities said the officer shot and killed the suspect, leaving behind horrific images for residents.

"I come out and there's a body lying there and a body laying over here," Troy Lamb said. "Then when I pulled my car over around, there's a body over there."

The property owner said the suspect that was shot and killed by police had recently been evicted. They also said one of the three victims killed was the 65-year-old on-site manager. Two other people were shot and injured, but only one was taken to the hospital.

"I've seen things that I haven't seen before in 32 years, and it's happened time and time again," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at the scene. "People ask the police chief, 'Why?' We don't know why ... we just ask that the community come together."

Neighbors also said they're still searching for the manager's 3-year-old dog, Duke, who was also shot in the chaos.

The officer who shot and killed the suspect will be put on administrative leave, according to department policy. Bodycam footage of the shooting will be released within 30 days, which is also department policy.