Police: Woman found dead in Nassau River near Half Moon boat ramp, death being treated as suspicious

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman was found dead in the Nassau River Sunday, near the boat ramp at Half Moon Island Preserve, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has homicide detectives on scene.

Trauma on the body leads police to believe the death is suspicious, police said, but the medical examiner's office will determine cause of death.

The body was found up the river near the Duval County/Nassau County line, police said.

The woman has not been identified. Police said her age could range from anywhere from 20 to 40 years old.