Attorney argues Jacksonville man charged with murder of football star son Otis Anderson Jr. should get a bond

A friend and a coworker testified during the hearing, noth describing Johnson as a family man and a hard worker.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

A bond hearing was held Thursday for the father accused of shooting his UCF football star son to death back in November in Northwest Jacksonville.

Otis Lee Anderson Sr. was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder. He has pled not guilty and is currently being held on no bond.

However, Anderson Sr's attorney argued that his client posed no threat to the community if he was released on bond.

A friend and a coworker also testified during the hearing, describing Johnson as a family man and a hard worker. Johnson's lawyer added that his wife wanted him to come home and live in their house once again.

A ruling on the motion is scheduled for April 4.

Police say the shooting happened at 5201 Johnson Lake Court on Nov. 29. Otis Anderson Jr. was the victim of the shooting, according to police records. He was 23.

Anderson Jr., class of 2017, played running back for University Christian High School in Jacksonville before going on to have a successful football career at UCF, ranking second in all-time yards per carry average in school history.