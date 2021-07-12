'To be so young he touched many people' | Hundreds fill the sanctuary to pay tribute to Otis Anderson Jr.

Otis Anderson Jr. was shot and killed last week. His father, Otis Anderson Sr., is charged in his death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Otis Anderson Jr. was laid to rest, Tuesday. The 23-year-old was allegedly shot and killed by his own father.

Hundreds of people, including family, friends and teammates, came to the Southside Church of God to pay their respects.

The Jacksonville-native was described as a young man who is outgoing with a nice smile. That is how Reginald Steward remembered his fraternity brother, who's a member of Kappa Alpha Psi.

"I cried man, to this day and I really do miss him," Steward said.

Their brotherhood goes beyond Greek letters. To Steward, Anderson Jr. was more of a son. He chuckled thinking about how Anderson Jr. used to drive his car. Steward said the Jacksonville athlete used to call him everyday.

"I lost a son and a brother," Steward added.

Two of Andersons football jerseys were framed next to his closed casket. A gameday football from UCF was placed on top of the casket. Carl Jones was one of the hundreds of people who showed up in solidarity. He lives near the Anderson residence where the shooting occurred.

"It was an untimely death," Jones said. "We don't know where death at, but I'm a believer, and I know God is in control."

According to police records, Anderson Sr. shot and killed his son after he was bit by a dog. The pet belonged to Anderson Jr's girlfriend. The father is supposed to make an appearance in court in a couple of weeks.