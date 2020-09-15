x
Crime

Jacksonville man arrested, charged with possession of sexually explicit images of child

A JSO arrest report says 52-year-old Kenneth Duggan was arrested Saturday on 11 counts of possession of photographs involving sexual performance by a child.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville man is facing 11 counts of possession of sexually explicit images of children, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to the report, Kenneth Charles Duggan, 52, was arrested Saturday at his home on 4th Street West and charged with 11 counts of possession of 10 or more photographs involving sexual performance by a child. He was held on $50,000 bond.

The report indicates the possession occurred from Jan. 26, 2019, through Feb. 1, 2019.

According to the Department of Corrections website, Duggan previously served time in prison on theft charges.

Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
