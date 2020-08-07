Nassau County 16-year-old arrested for child pornography

An undercover online investigation discovered the teen in possession of dozens of files of child porn including children under 10 years old, according to a report.

YULEE, Fla. — A 16-year-old Yulee boy is facing charges of possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography and video voyeurism.

According to a Nassau County Sheriff's Office arrest report, deputies assisted the Department of Homeland Security in the execution of a search warrant after an undercover investigation beginning in January on the Anonymous Chat website. A DHS agent was speaking to a user on the site through a chat term for the word "young," the report says.

During the chat, the user sent the DHS agent a file link containing more than 100 files of child pornography, the report says. That's when DHS subpoenaed the user's IP address and tracked down the Comcast account associated with the IP address at the time the link was sent.

On June 24, NCSO and DHS conducted a search warrant in which several electronic devices including cellphones were seized or searched. The DHS Forensics Unit downloaded two cellphones belonging to the 16-year-old suspect and discovered at least eight photos of child pornography in which the victim was under 10 years old, according to the arrest report. The cellphones also contained 24 videos in which the victims were under 10 years old, the arrest report says.

The DHS Forensics Unit also discovered hundreds of links to child pornography on the suspect's online accounts, the arrest report says.