Family identifies victim of alleged fourth murder by Jacksonville man

Terrell Lewis, the suspect in a triple homicide and subsequent kidnapping, is being charged with a fourth murder that happened over a month earlier.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story)

The family of a woman killed back in March by the same the man charged in a triple homicide in late April has identified her.

Family members say 24-year-old Deja Daniels was killed during a March 20 shooting. Terrell Lewis, 37, was later identified as the suspect in her killing, according to an arrest warrant.

“I don’t wish (sic) no other family have to go through what me and my family experienced and have to go through,” said Chaddrick Daniels, Deja Daniels’ father. “What he did to my daughter and to the other family... he will continue to do it if they wouldn’t have gotten him."

An arrest warrant says police were dispatched to the 7100 block of Welland Road in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival, police say they located the victim (identified as D.D in the report) with gunshot wounds to the head.

Police say she was sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle. The warrant says she was taken to UF Health, where she died several days later.

The arrest warrant says surveillance footage taken from the area shows the victim’s BMW being followed closely by a small black sedan.

Police say the sedan was later connected to the April 29 slaying of three siblings, Jonisha, Jordan and Jamonica Williams.

The siblings, identified to First Coast News by their cousin, were found at the River City Landing apartments in the Arlington area of Jacksonville.

Daniels expressed how tired he is with repeating his daughter’s story to media.

He says she left his home on March 21, 2021 and that was the last time he saw his daughter alive. Daniels says police told him his daughter was shot in an apparent road rage incident.

“(Police) told me that it was (sic) behind road rage,” said Daniels.

Deja was a loving family woman, according to her father.

He says his heart breaks for her 8-year-old son living without his mom.

“Y’all young people need to put these guns down because taking somebody life isn’t worth it, especially behind road rage,” said Daniels.