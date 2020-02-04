A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the torse during a home invasion robbery in the Lackawanna neighborhood Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. when two suspects entered a home 3300 block of Hunt Street wearing masks, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the male resident was shot in the torso and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a woman was in the home at the time but was unharmed.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.